Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Tube Investments of India announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics has voluntarily reviewed the ESG rating on the Company, based on publicly disclosed information for the Fiscal 2025, and assigned a rating of 'Crisil ESG 56' and a Core ESG rating of 'Crisil Core ESG 64'.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

