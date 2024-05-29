Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 65.71% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net Loss of Gemstone Investments reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.71% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.17% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.35 66 2.111.19 77 OPM %-125.86-97.14 -23.2223.53 - PBDT-0.73-0.34 -115 0.480.28 71 PBT-0.73-0.34 -115 0.480.27 78 NP-0.64-0.38 -68 0.350.23 52

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

