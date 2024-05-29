Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.61% to Rs 217.06 crore

Net Loss of Raj Rayon Industries reported to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.61% to Rs 217.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 443.00% to Rs 745.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales217.06110.40 97 745.10137.22 443 OPM %3.181.47 -3.661.30 - PBDT3.900.40 875 21.280.92 2213 PBT0.43-3.03 LP 9.93-12.54 LP NP-2.14-2.87 25 4.04-12.38 LP

