Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd and NINtec Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2026.

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 47.46 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28911 shares in the past one month.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd crashed 19.98% to Rs 97.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month. Commercial Syn Bags Ltd lost 19.93% to Rs 152.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10526 shares in the past one month. GTPL Hathway Ltd plummeted 17.03% to Rs 57.44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1943 shares in the past one month.