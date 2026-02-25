Univastu India gains on securing Rs 485.67-cr Metro Line 6 order

Univastu India jumped 6.88% to Rs 67.41 after the company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 485.67 crore from IRCON International for works on Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli-EEH).

The contract covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of power supply, traction, E&M, lifts, and escalators, along with 5 years of comprehensive maintenance after a 2-year defect liability period, providing extended revenue visibility. The project timeline includes a 104-week design-build period.

The award strengthens Univastu Indias metro rail infrastructure order book and reinforces its execution capabilities in system-based urban transit projects.