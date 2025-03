Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 150.78% to Rs 93.29 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 43.48% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 150.78% to Rs 93.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.2937.208.6615.656.215.683.023.201.823.22

