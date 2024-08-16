Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of Genesis Finance Company rose 2900.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.576.1775.9545.873.251.013.210.972.400.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp