Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit rises 2900.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 6.57 croreNet profit of Genesis Finance Company rose 2900.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.576.17 6 OPM %75.9545.87 -PBDT3.251.01 222 PBT3.210.97 231 NP2.400.08 2900
