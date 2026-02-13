Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 75.78 croreNet profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 94.72% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 75.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales75.7889.09 -15 OPM %20.7847.77 -PBDT24.0441.83 -43 PBT7.2326.14 -72 NP1.0920.66 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content