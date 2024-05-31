Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 590.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 590.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 52.66% to Rs 71.17 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 590.70% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.66% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.67% to Rs 22.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 198.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.1746.62 53 198.24181.13 9 OPM %50.9535.01 -40.6332.23 - PBDT35.2816.51 114 81.6662.20 31 PBT24.105.65 327 37.1825.00 49 NP14.852.15 591 22.0719.08 16

