Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 590.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.66% to Rs 71.17 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 590.70% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.66% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.67% to Rs 22.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 198.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

