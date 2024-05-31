Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.00% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net Loss of Konark Synthetic reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.00% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.94% to Rs 43.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.986.00 33 43.6047.36 -8 OPM %9.155.83 -7.644.62 - PBDT0.22-0.07 LP 1.19-0.13 LP PBT-0.02-0.89 98 0.20-3.44 LP NP-0.04-9.17 100 0.15-11.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Konark Synthetic reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Consolidated results for Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2024

Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Odisha

Prakash Woollen &amp; Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty trades above 22,500; realty shares in demand

Suzlon wins order for 81.9 MW wind energy project

HDFC Capital Advisors to acquire 8.5% stake in TruBoard

Board of Quint Digital approves acquisition of 30% stake in Quintype Technologies India

Board of Lorenzini Apparels allots equity shares on conversion of warrants

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story