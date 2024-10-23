Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd Surges 12.32%

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 1.01% over last one month compared to 2.26% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.62% drop in the SENSEX

Genesys International Corporation Ltd gained 12.32% today to trade at Rs 773.15. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.54% to quote at 41603.75. The index is down 2.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd increased 5.59% and Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.82% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.11 % over last one year compared to the 24.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 6718 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31565 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 855.5 on 04 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 299 on 08 Nov 2023.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

