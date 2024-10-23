Genesys International Corporation Ltd Surges 12.32%

Genesys International Corporation Ltd has lost 1.01% over last one month compared to 2.26% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.62% drop in the SENSEX

Genesys International Corporation Ltd gained 12.32% today to trade at Rs 773.15. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.54% to quote at 41603.75. The index is down 2.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd increased 5.59% and Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.82% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 33.11 % over last one year compared to the 24.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

