Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 63.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 28.32 crore

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 28.32 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 63.51% to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.3216.49 72 OPM %23.6230.93 -PBDT5.964.37 36 PBT5.513.72 48 NP4.662.85 64

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

