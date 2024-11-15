Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 74.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 79.47% to Rs 31.55 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 74.92% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.47% to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.5517.58 79 OPM %23.6132.82 -PBDT7.244.99 45 PBT6.123.95 55 NP5.373.07 75

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

