Empower India consolidated net profit rises 229.23% in the September 2024 quarter



Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 396.96% to Rs 45.72 crore

Net profit of Empower India rose 229.23% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 396.96% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales45.729.20 397 OPM %4.687.07 -PBDT2.140.65 229 PBT2.140.65 229 NP2.140.65 229

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

