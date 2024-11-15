Empower India consolidated net profit rises 229.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 396.96% to Rs 45.72 crore

Net profit of Empower India rose 229.23% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 396.96% to Rs 45.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.729.204.687.072.140.652.140.652.140.65

