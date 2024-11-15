Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cindrella Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.020.02 0 PBT0.020.02 0 NP0.010.04 -75

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

