Cindrella Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Cindrella Financial Services declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

