Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 239.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 236.31% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 239.07% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 236.31% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.6011.1826.0129.1610.543.3610.533.357.292.15

