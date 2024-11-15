Gennex Laboratories standalone net profit rises 56.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.38% to Rs 24.69 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 56.39% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.38% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.6914.2415.0327.885.483.755.013.554.162.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News