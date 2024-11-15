Gennex Laboratories standalone net profit rises 56.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.38% to Rs 24.69 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 56.39% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.38% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.6914.24 73 OPM %15.0327.88 -PBDT5.483.75 46 PBT5.013.55 41 NP4.162.66 56
