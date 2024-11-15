Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.39% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 62.39% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.313.276.7812.230.200.200.040.040.040.04

