Optiemus showcases its high endurance Vajra 65 and Vajra 100 quadcopter drones

At the Drone-A-Thon 2024, Organized by the Indian Army in Leh- Ladakh Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, today announced that it has marked a significant milestone at the Him Drone-A-Thon 2024, Organized by the Indian Army from 16th to 24th September 2024 in Leh-Ladakh, the event tested the innovations in India's most advanced unmanned systems. The first phase of trials took place at the Wari la Pass, with successful companies advancing to demonstrate their drone capabilities at the Umling La Pass, World's highest motorable pass at an altitude of 19,200 feet.

OUS showcased its high endurance Vajra 65 and Vajra 100 quadcopter drones and demonstrated their advanced mission capabilities including loitering munitions (Bomb Drop Capabilities) and lorange surveillance. OUS demonstrated unparallel performance and set new benchmarks and records for critical mission parameters along with key achievements at both the trials at Wari La and Umling La pass. This milestone underscores the reliability and performance of the OUS Vajra series under some of the world's most challenging conditions.

At Wari la Pass, situated at an altitude of approx. 15,000 feet (AMSL), the Vajra 65 successfully completed loitering munitions mission by travelling for 5,000 meters in one direction and achieving a maximum altitude of 17,460 feet (AMSL) with a flight endurance of 50 minutes and a bomb drop from 328 feet. The Vajra 100 also demonstrated exceptional performance in surveillance, achieving a range of 5,000 meters and a height of 18,280 feet (AMSL) with an impressive endurance of 80 minutes. Additionally, it reached a service ceiling of 19,921 feet (AMSL).

At Umling La Pass, situated in 19200 ft - the highest motorable pass in the world, Vajra 65 further pushed the boundaries, reaching an altitude of 21,300 feet (AMSL) and successfully completing a bomb drop from 1,049 feet with a range of 7,000 meters and a flight endurance of 40 minutes. The Vajra 100 excelled in surveillance once again, achieving a range of 10,000 meters and a height of 23,000 feet (AMSL), with an endurance of 70 minutes in the harsh conditions of the pass.

