Genpharmasec standalone net profit declines 18.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 446.97% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec declined 18.00% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 446.97% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.565.771.624.331.431.071.391.030.821.00

