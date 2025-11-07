Dam Capital Advisors standalone net profit rises 140.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.13% to Rs 106.99 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors rose 140.14% to Rs 52.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.13% to Rs 106.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.9963.2670.9053.5773.6133.5469.9632.0652.1121.70

