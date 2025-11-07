Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.59% to Rs 768.03 crore

Net profit of Saatvik Green Energy rose 36.01% to Rs 83.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.59% to Rs 768.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 475.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.768.03475.3014.1114.32109.8980.2896.2074.8483.2461.20

