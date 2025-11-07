Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 424.78 crore

Net Loss of Smartworks Coworking Spaces reported to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 424.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 350.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.424.78350.3763.6061.22193.62139.10-4.39-21.09-3.14-15.83

