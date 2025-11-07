Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 141.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.22% to Rs 187.63 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 141.77% to Rs 53.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 187.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 148.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.187.63148.6573.2673.53120.5363.9971.0132.3453.9422.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News