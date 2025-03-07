Gensol Engg slides after CFO Ankit Jain resigns

Gensol Engineering slipped 1.31% to Rs 330.95 after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, Ankit Jain, effective from 6 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Ankit Jain resigned due to personal reasons and to explore other professional opportunities. The company expressed its gratitude for Jain's contributions and services during his tenure.

In a subsequent move, the company announced the re-appointment of Jabirmahendi Aga as the new CFO of the company, effective from 7 March 2025. Aga will succeed Jain in the role. Additionally, Aga has been appointed as the key managerial personnel of the company from the same date.

Aga is an accomplished and results-driven leader with over 14 years of experience in financial leadership, known for an exceptional ability to drive strategic financial planning and growth. He has consistently played a key role in optimizing financial operations and leading high-performance teams to achieve business objectives within Gensol Group. In his career, he has played a crucial role in navigating complex regulatory environments, corporate governance, and establishing financial frameworks that support long-term organizational sustainability.

Currently, he is playing a key role within Gensol Group with demonstrated expertise in corporate finance, risk management, investor relations, and financial reporting, with a proven track record of enhancing profitability and shareholder value.

Founded in 2012, Gensol Engineering has over a decade of experience in the renewable energy sector. Its diverse business interests include EPC and O&M services for solar power projects, EV leasing through its partnership with Blu-Smart, and the upcoming EV manufacturing division, with a plant currently under construction in Pune.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 32.52% to Rs 16.91 crore on a 56.42% increase in revenue to Rs 344.51 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News