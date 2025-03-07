Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

The headline equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,550 mark after hitting the day's low of 22,464.75 in early trade. Media shares extended gains for the four consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 143.20 points, or 0.19%, to 74,488.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 48.10 points, or 0.21%, to 22,592.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,678 shares rose and 901 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 1.32% to 1,481.45. The index rallied 8.01% in four consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.4%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.57%), Den Networks (up 1.4%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.37%), Tips Music (up 1.13%), Dish TV India (up 1.05%), Saregama India (up 0.43%) added.

On the other hand, PVR Inox (down 0.3%), Sun TV Network (down 0.27%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.06%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Inox Wind jumped 7.65% after the company secured a 153 MW order from a prominent renewable energy developer, a member of a large global clean energy company.

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 3.60% after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore.

Bharat Electronics added 2.55% after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 577 crore since 20 February 2025.

