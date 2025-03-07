Inox Wind rallies on bagging 153 MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu

Inox Wind jumped 7.74% to Rs 164.95 after the company announced that it had secured a 153 MW order from a prominent renewable energy developer, a member of a large global clean energy company.

The order involves the supply of Inox Wind's 3 MW class turbines for a project under development in Tamil Nadu. In addition to supplying the turbines, the company will also provide limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services after the turbines are commissioned.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 116.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 81% to Rs 911.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News