Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gensol Engineering rose 32.52% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 56.42% to Rs 344.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

