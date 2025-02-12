Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit declines 60.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.63% to Rs 133.25 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing declined 60.83% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 133.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 184.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.133.25184.1212.8617.7823.3637.1519.9634.6010.8927.80

