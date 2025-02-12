Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit declines 60.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.63% to Rs 133.25 croreNet profit of Ashiana Housing declined 60.83% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 133.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 184.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales133.25184.12 -28 OPM %12.8617.78 -PBDT23.3637.15 -37 PBT19.9634.60 -42 NP10.8927.80 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content