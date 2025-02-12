Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 313.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 313.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.087.8115.7517.031.111.000.620.190.620.15

