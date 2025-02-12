Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 313.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 9.08 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 313.33% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.087.81 16 OPM %15.7517.03 -PBDT1.111.00 11 PBT0.620.19 226 NP0.620.15 313
