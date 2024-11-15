Valor Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.18 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.22% to Rs 79.05 crore

Net loss of Valor Estate reported to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 884.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.22% to Rs 79.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.79.0568.02-265.9672.04-154.55847.47-167.52847.38-114.18884.20

