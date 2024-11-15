Sobha consolidated net profit rises 74.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 933.59 crore

Net profit of Sobha rose 74.52% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 933.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.933.59741.248.2610.1859.4543.9836.2324.6726.0914.95

