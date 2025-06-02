Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 406.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.98% to Rs 936.77 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 406.41% to Rs 123.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 122.98% to Rs 936.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 259.27% to Rs 311.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.40% to Rs 2442.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1200.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.