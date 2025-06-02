Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 64.02 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 40.55% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 64.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.02% to Rs 6.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 270.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.