Spectrum Electrical Industries standalone net profit rises 126.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.22% to Rs 172.09 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Electrical Industries rose 126.14% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 172.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 27.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 397.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 322.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.