Saatvik Green Energy standalone net profit declines 79.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Saatvik Green Energy declined 79.68% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 555.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 589.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.555.21589.94-0.621.308.6124.135.4821.343.4416.93

