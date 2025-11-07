Amber Enterprises India reports standalone net loss of Rs 48.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.19% to Rs 727.40 crore

Net Loss of Amber Enterprises India reported to Rs 48.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.19% to Rs 727.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 889.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.727.40889.081.883.30-29.1412.81-71.78-24.28-48.73-13.44

