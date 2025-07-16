Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 50-acre land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Godrej Properties acquires 50-acre land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired around 50-acres of land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to develop a premium plotted residential project.

The project is expected to offer an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet.

The newly acquired land parcel is strategically located near Old Dhamtari Road, one of Raipurs fastest-growing real estate corridors. The location offers seamless connectivity to key city nodes such as Central Raipur, Raipur Railway Station, and Swami Vivekananda Airport.

The area is witnessing rapid development, supported by robust social infrastructure including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail hubs. Connectivity is further bolstered by major infrastructure projects like the Atal Path (RaipurNaya Raipur Expressway) and upcoming expressways linking Raipur to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, enhancing the site's appeal for premium residential development.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted to announce our entry into the dynamic city of Raipur. This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India. Raipur, with its growing demand for residential plotted developments and strong infrastructure growth, presents an exciting opportunity.

This acquisition also aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments. We look forward to developing a quality plotted township that creates long-term value for its residents, aligned with the regions evolving aspirations.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 381.99 crore, despite a 48.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,121.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Godrej Properties rose 0.77% to settle at Rs 2,289.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

State Bank of India Board approves raising up to Rs 20,000 cr Tier 1 & 2 bonds

Barometers end near flat line; Nifty closes above 25,200 mark

Cabinet approves PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to fast track development in agriculture and allied sectors in 100 districts

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Semiconductors Rally; Dow Tumbles on Housing, Oil Stock Weakness

Platinum Industries CFO Gyandeep Mittal resigns

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story