Godrej Properties acquires 50-acre land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired around 50-acres of land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to develop a premium plotted residential project.

The project is expected to offer an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet.

The newly acquired land parcel is strategically located near Old Dhamtari Road, one of Raipurs fastest-growing real estate corridors. The location offers seamless connectivity to key city nodes such as Central Raipur, Raipur Railway Station, and Swami Vivekananda Airport.

The area is witnessing rapid development, supported by robust social infrastructure including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail hubs. Connectivity is further bolstered by major infrastructure projects like the Atal Path (RaipurNaya Raipur Expressway) and upcoming expressways linking Raipur to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, enhancing the site's appeal for premium residential development.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted to announce our entry into the dynamic city of Raipur. This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India. Raipur, with its growing demand for residential plotted developments and strong infrastructure growth, presents an exciting opportunity. This acquisition also aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments. We look forward to developing a quality plotted township that creates long-term value for its residents, aligned with the regions evolving aspirations. Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.