From ICRA

Godrej Industries has received ratings action from ICRA as under:

Instrument Amount (Rs crore) Rating NCD

7000

ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)

Commercial paper

3500

ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

More From This Section

Long term fund based facilities - CC

90

ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)

Long term - term loan

226.32

ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)

Short term non fund based facilities

126

ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Long / short term unallocated

1697.68

ICRA AA+; Stable (upgraded)/ ICRA A1+ (reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News