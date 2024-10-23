SBFC Finance announces ratings action for ABS of Prime Trust LAP Aug 22

SBFC Finance announced that the rating as follows has been affirmed by India Ratings & Research Private Limited for pass-through certificates (PTCs) issued by Prime Trust LAP Aug 22 [SPV under ABS transaction] originated by SBFC Finance backed by a pool of asset-backed securities.

Issuing Company Instrument Rating Rating action Prime Trust LAP Aug 22 Series A1 securitisation notes IND AA(SO)/ Stable Affirmed Prime Trust LAP Aug 22 Series A2 securitisation notes IND BBB- (SO)/ Stable Affirmed

