Computer Age Management Services opens second office at GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Computer Age Management Services announced the inauguration of its second office facility at GIFT City SEZ (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Special Economic Zone), Gandhinagar. As one of the first Registrar & Transfer Agents (RTAs) to establish operations in the city, CAMS offers comprehensive fund administration services to financial institutions launching funds globally and in GIFT City.

GIFT city is an emerging dynamic hub for both Global and Indian funds to tap into global markets. CAMS was one of the first RTAs to be fully operational in GIFT city, having set up its office in 2021. The scaling up with a second and larger office at the new premises is well aligned to the global expansion and evolving growth plans of its clients. CAMS's expansion in this dynamic hub offers numerous advantages for clients such as a supportive regulatory and infrastructural environment, global connectivity and streamlined administrative processes in a business-friendly setting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News