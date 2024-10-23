Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India add new property in Pavagadh, Gujarat

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India add new property in Pavagadh, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, has launched its latest property, Club Mahindra Pavagadh in Gujarat. This new addition offers members an exquisite getaway, immersed in the serene beauty of the rolling mountains and expansive agricultural fields of Pavagadh.

Club Mahindra Pavagadh is an ideal destination with its proximity to major cities like Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Udaipur, Nashik, Ujjain, and Indore making it a perfect escape into nature. Pavagadh, known for its scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage, invites members to explore its natural beauty and historical significance. The resort is designed to cater to families looking to unwind, explore, and reconnect in a relaxing environment in Pavagadh.

The Club Mahindra Pavagadh Resort, with its 100 well-appointed rooms, is spread across 7 acres and offers a diverse range of experiences for guests. The property boasts manicured gardens, a swimming pool, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and ample open spaces for various activities. This beautiful resort blends indoor and outdoor living spaces to create the perfect setting to unwind and relax.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lulu Retail Holdings set to launch $1.8-bn IPO; largest in UAE for this yr

Godrej Properties Q2 results: Profit zooms fivefold to Rs 335 crore

Investors subscribe Waaree Energies' IPO 76.34 times offer size on last day

PKL 2024 Live score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match begins at 8 PM

IndiaP2P launches new product to align with RBI's revised guidelines

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story