Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.50% to Rs 106.54 crore

Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 11.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.50% to Rs 106.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.54185.28-6.24-19.89-8.65-35.60-15.78-44.30-11.34-50.73

