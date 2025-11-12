Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 3.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 3.25% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.5324.8633.8835.409.659.169.188.826.686.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News