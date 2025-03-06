Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GHV Infra Projects hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 363 crore

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
GHV Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 225.10 after the company announced that it has received an order from GHV (India) worth Rs 363 crore for setting up a solar power project on an EPC basis.

The order involves setting up a 100 MW ISTS-connected solar power project with operation and maintenance for 3 years in the state of Gujarat, with a completion period of 15 months.

GHV Infra Projects, also known as Sindu Valley Technologies, is engaged in the business of providing auxiliary services.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

