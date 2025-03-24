India was largest global oil demand source in 2024 with a spike of 3.4% says IEA

International Energy Agency or IEA stated in its latest Global Energy Review India with a 3.4% spike was the largest single global oil demand growth source in 2024. Indias dynamic economy has underpinned the advances of recent years, with urbanisation and rising car ownership lifting oil demand 11.6% higher in 2024 than 2019. Gasoline use in the worlds most populous nation increased by 41.7% or +310 kb/d from 2019 to 2024.

