Jyoti Structures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, K E C International Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2025.

Jyoti Structures Ltd lost 5.59% to Rs 17.91 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gensol Engineering Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 226.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd crashed 4.83% to Rs 595.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34784 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd pared 4.35% to Rs 802.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 3.15% to Rs 7.38. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 497.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

