Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Gian Lifecare declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.871.9816.0911.110.200.270.080.150.050.09

