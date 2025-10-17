Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 crore

Net profit of Waaree Energies rose 132.97% to Rs 842.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 361.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69.70% to Rs 6065.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3574.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6065.643574.3823.1914.681471.22583.111231.46498.84842.55361.65

