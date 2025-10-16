Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; FMCG shares in demand

The key equity indices closed with modest gains today, extending their winning streak to the second session, aided by stock-specific action amid the ongoing Q2 earnings season and sustained foreign fund inflows. The Nifty settled above the 24,550 mark. FMCG, realty and consumer durables shares advanced, while PSU bank stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 862.23 points or 1.04% to 83,467.66. The Nifty 50 index gained 261.75 points or 1.03% to 25,585.30. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 1.75%, while the Nifty added 1.75%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.47%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,369 shares rose and 1,821 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.18% to 10.87. New Listing: Shares of Rubicon Research were currently trading at Rs 627.45 on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.37% as compared with the issue price of Rs 485. The stock was listed at Rs 620.10, exhibiting a premium of 27.86% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 639 and a low of 590. On the BSE, over 21.54 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company were currently trading at Rs 300.25 on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.28% as compared with the issue price of Rs 266. The stock was listed at Rs 280.25, exhibiting a premium of 5.36% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 318 and a low of 280.25. On the BSE, over 54.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: Midwest received bids for 2,74,51,578 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:19 IST on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and Rs 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index jumped 2.02% to 55,853.90. The index added 2.69% in in the two consecutive trading sessions. Nestle India (up 4.52%), Varun Beverages (up 3.58%), Tata Consumer Products (up 3.15%), Britannia Industries (up 2.87%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 2.64%) Marico (up 2.18%), United Spirits (up 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.69%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.57%) and Dabur India (up 1.54%) rose.

Nestle India added 4.77%. The company reported a 23.64% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 753.20 crore despite a 10.57% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5643.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: Angel One rose 1.09%. The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Tokyo Plast International surged 6.16% after the company's net profit stood at Rs 0.64 crore in Q2 FY26, a rise of 65% year-on-year from Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 FY25, and up nearly seven times from Rs 0.08 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 21.09 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 18.47 crore a year earlier, and was up 15.8% sequentially from Rs 18.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Kajaria Ceramics added 1.19% after the companys consolidated net profit from continuing operations jumped 46.73% to Rs 134.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 91.70 core in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.08% YoY to Rs 1,186.01 crore during the quarter ended 30th September 2025. Quick Heal Technologies added 1.05% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 90.6% to Rs 7.91 crore on 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Muthoot Capital Services fell 6.77% after the company reported 80% drop in net profit to Rs 3.31 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 16.27 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations added up to Rs 153.54 crore in September25 quarter, up 41% YoY.

Oberoi Realty rallied 5.62% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 29% to Rs 760.26 crore on 34.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Axis Bank rose 2.07%. The company reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26. HDFC Life Insurance company fell 2.33%. The compnays consolidated net profit increased 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 435.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Net premium income jumped 13.59% YoY to Rs 18,871.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) declined 1.19%. The company reported 57.80% rise in net profit to Rs 1,226.42 crore on 8.60% increase in total income to Rs 9,214.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Global Markets: European shares advanced on Thursday as the British economy expanded by a lackluster 0.1% in August, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. The UK economy grew by 0.3% in the second quarter, down from 0.7% seen in the first quarter. The Swiss government slashed its 2026 growth forecast to 0.9% as U.S. President Donald Trumps tariffs weighed on Switzerlands export-heavy economy.

Asian markets ended higher, led by South Koreas Kospi index, which touched a record high during the session. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2025 growth forecast for South Korea to 0.9% from 0.8% in its October outlook, while also upgrading its projection for global economic growth. The IMF said the impact of U.S. tariffs remained at the modest end of the range, citing the private sectors agility in front-loading imports and reorganizing supply chains, the signing of new U.S. trade deals, and the overall openness of the global trading system as key supporting factors. In the U.S., equity futures were largely steady in early Asian hours after major banks reported better-than-expected earnings, even as the government shutdown extended into its third week and trade tensions with China persisted.